374th SFS hosts retirement ceremony for MWD Fflorida

Fflorida, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, plays with a chew-toy during her retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2024. The first K9 corps was created during WWII and in 1966, four sentry dog teams from Andrews Air Force Base were trained as patrol dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

