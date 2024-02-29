374th SFS hosts retirement ceremony for MWD Fflorida

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrea Dickel, 374th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog handler, offers whip cream to Fflorida, 374th SFS military working dog, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Japan, Feb. 23, 2024. Fflorida served for eight years as a patrol and explosive detection certified MWD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

