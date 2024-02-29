Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th SFS hosts retirement ceremony for MWD Fflorida [Image 3 of 4]

    374th SFS hosts retirement ceremony for MWD Fflorida

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrea Dickel, 374th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) military working dog handler, offers whip cream to Fflorida, 374th SFS military working dog, at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Japan, Feb. 23, 2024. Fflorida served for eight years as a patrol and explosive detection certified MWD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

