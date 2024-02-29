Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th SFS hosts retirement ceremony for MWD Fflorida [Image 1 of 4]

    374th SFS hosts retirement ceremony for MWD Fflorida

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Fflorida, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, sits during her retirement ceremony at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2024. The first K9 corps was created during WWII and in 1966, four sentry dog teams from Andrews Air Force Base were trained as patrol dogs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

    This work, 374th SFS hosts retirement ceremony for MWD Fflorida [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Yokota
    MWD
    SFS
    Military Working Dog
    374th

