374th SFS hosts retirement ceremony for MWD Fflorida

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Glenn Bowersox, 374th Security Forces Squadron (SFS) commander, left, and Staff Sgt. Andrea Dickel, 374th SFS pose for a photo with Fflorida, 374th SFS military working dog, at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, Feb. 23, 2024. Fflorida served for eight years as a patrol and explosive detection certified MWD. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel G. Zamora)

