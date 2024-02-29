374th SFS hosts retirement ceremony for MWD Fflorida

YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN - The 374th Security Forces Squadron hosted a retirement ceremony for Fflorida at Yokota Air Base, Feb. 23.

Fflorida distinguished herself in numerous missions, including 30 United States Secret Service assignments safeguarding the President of the United States. She excelled in explosive detection and patrols, completing over 200 anti-terrorism measures, 1200 foot patrols, and 603 controlled presence patrols.

