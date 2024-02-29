Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    374th SFS hosts retirement ceremony for MWD Fflorida

    Photo By Senior Airman Manuel Zamora | Fflorida, 374th Security Forces Squadron military working dog, plays with a chew-toy...... read more read more

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.23.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN - The 374th Security Forces Squadron hosted a retirement ceremony for Fflorida at Yokota Air Base, Feb. 23.
    Fflorida distinguished herself in numerous missions, including 30 United States Secret Service assignments safeguarding the President of the United States. She excelled in explosive detection and patrols, completing over 200 anti-terrorism measures, 1200 foot patrols, and 603 controlled presence patrols.

    Date Taken: 02.23.2024
    Date Posted: 03.04.2024 02:06
    Story ID: 465229
    Location: TOKYO, JP
    Japan
    MWD
    patrol
    security forces
    military working dog
    explosive detection
    374th Airlift Wing

