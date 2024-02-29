Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS 2024 cultural night event [Image 6 of 6]

    AACS 2024 cultural night event

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Attendees of the 13th African Air Chiefs Symposium gather for a cultural night at the City of Culture, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa to discuss common interests across the continent to foster cooperation among African Air Chiefs. This event consisted of a fashion show demonstrating women wearing traditional keswa and djebba that are worn during weddings and religious events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    Partnership
    Tunisia
    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    AAAF
    AACS 22

