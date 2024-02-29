Attendees of the 13th African Air Chiefs Symposium gather for a cultural night at the City of Culture, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa to discuss common interests across the continent to foster cooperation among African Air Chiefs. This event consisted of a fashion show demonstrating women wearing traditional keswa and djebba that are worn during weddings and religious events. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 03.02.2024 06:54 Photo ID: 8266030 VIRIN: 240229-F-EX065-2196 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.79 MB Location: TUNIS, TN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AACS 2024 cultural night event [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.