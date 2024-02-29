AACS 2024 cultural night event

Attendees of the 13th African Air Chiefs Symposium gather for a cultural night at the City of Culture center, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa, consisting of delegates from 37 African nations, discussing common interests across the continent and fostering cooperation among African Air Chiefs. This was the social hour that led into the cultural event which consisted of traditional live music, dance, dress and food. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

