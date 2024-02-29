AACS 2024 cultural night event

Tunisian dancers perform a traditional dance to live music during the 13th African Air Chiefs Symposium gathering for a cultural night at the City of Culture, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa and consisted of 36 African nations. They discussed common interests across the continent to foster cooperation among African Air Chiefs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

