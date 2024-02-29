AACS 2024 cultural night event

Tunisians perform for a cultural night during the 13th African Air Chiefs Symposium at the City of Culture, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa and consisted of air chiefs from 36 African nations. The event consisted of a fashion show demonstrating women wearing traditional Tunisian wedding and religious attire. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

