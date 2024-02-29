AACS 2024 cultural night event

A Tunisian performs at a cultural night for the 13th African Air Chiefs Symposium at the City of Culture, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The AACS is sponsored by the Tunisian Air Force with U.S. Air Forces Africa, consisting of delegates from 37 African nations, air chiefs discussed common interests across the continent. The Tunisian woman displays the traditional wedding attire called “houli" which is paired with jewelry made of gold accents and used to cover their hair. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

