AACS 2024 cultural night event

Tunisian Air Force Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hajem, right, Tunisian Air Force chief of staff and Association of African Air Forces chairman, and U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa commander and AAAF co-chairman, celebrate cultural night at the City of Culture center, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The 13th African Air Chiefs Symposium, a weeklong event attended by 37 African Air Chiefs, culminated with a celebratory culture night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

