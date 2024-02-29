Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AACS 2024 cultural night event [Image 2 of 6]

    AACS 2024 cultural night event

    TUNIS, TUNISIA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro 

    U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Public Affairs   

    Tunisian Air Force Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hajem, right, Tunisian Air Force chief of staff and Association of African Air Forces chairman, and U.S. Air Force Gen. James B. Hecker, U.S. Air Forces in Europe Air Forces Africa commander and AAAF co-chairman, celebrate cultural night at the City of Culture center, Tunis, Tunisia, Feb. 29, 2024. The 13th African Air Chiefs Symposium, a weeklong event attended by 37 African Air Chiefs, culminated with a celebratory culture night. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jordan Lazaro)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.29.2024
    Date Posted: 03.02.2024 06:54
    Photo ID: 8266026
    VIRIN: 240229-F-EX065-2148
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: TUNIS, TN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AACS 2024 cultural night event [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Partnership
    Tunisia
    African Air Chiefs Symposium
    AAAF
    AACS 22

