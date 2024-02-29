All in the Family: Couple Shares Rare Promotion

U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David R. Everly, director of Manpower Policy and Plans, Manpower and Reserve Affairs, is flanked by current and retired U.S. Marine Corps generals following his promotion ceremony in Quantico, VA, March 1, 2024. Marine generals must be nominated by the president of the United States and confirmed for duty by the Senate prior to promotion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by LCpl Anthony Ramsey.)

