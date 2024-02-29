U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David R. Everly, director of Manpower Policy and Plans, is promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony in Quantico, VA, March 1, 2024. Marine generals must be nominated by the president of the United States and confirmed for duty by the Senate prior to promotion.
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 19:49
|Photo ID:
|8265723
|VIRIN:
|240301-M-BP018-1284
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|5.31 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Hometown:
|INGLEWOOD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, All In the Family: couple shares historical promotion [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Anthony Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All in the Family: Couple Shares Rare Promotion
