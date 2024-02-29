Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All In the Family: couple shares historical promotion [Image 3 of 7]

    All In the Family: couple shares historical promotion

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Ramsey 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David R. Everly, director of Manpower Policy and Plans, is promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony in Quantico, VA, March 1, 2024. Marine generals must be nominated by the president of the United States and confirmed for duty by the Senate prior to promotion.

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 19:49
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    Hometown: INGLEWOOD, CA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    All in the Family: Couple Shares Rare Promotion

