U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David R. Everly, director of Manpower and Col. NaTasha M. Everly, a Department of State fellow, pose for a picture in Quantico, VA, March 1, 2024. Brig. Gen. David R. Everly and Col. NaTasha M. Everly are a dual-military couple who have been married for 14 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 19:46
|Photo ID:
|8265726
|VIRIN:
|240301-M-BP018-1593
|Resolution:
|5262x3529
|Size:
|5.72 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Hometown:
|FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US
|Hometown:
|INGLEWOOD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|1
This work, All In the Family: couple shares rare promotion [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Anthony Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All in the Family: Couple Shares Rare Promotion
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT