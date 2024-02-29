Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    All In the Family: couple shares rare promotion [Image 6 of 7]

    All In the Family: couple shares rare promotion

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Ramsey 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David R. Everly, director of Manpower and Col. NaTasha M. Everly, a Department of State fellow, pose for a picture in Quantico, VA, March 1, 2024. Brig. Gen. David R. Everly and Col. NaTasha M. Everly are a dual-military couple who have been married for 14 years. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Ramsey)

    Date Taken: 03.01.2024
    Date Posted: 03.01.2024 19:46
    Location: QUANTICO, VA, US
    All in the Family: Couple Shares Rare Promotion

