    All In the Family: couple shares rare promotion [Image 5 of 7]

    All In the Family: couple shares rare promotion

    QUANTICO, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Ramsey 

    HQMC Manpower and Reserve Affairs

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. NaTasha M. Everly, a Department of State fellow, is promoted to the rank of colonel during a ceremony in Quantico, VA, March 1, 2024. Marine Corps officers are board-selected for promotion based on time in service, time in grade and performance. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Ramsey)

    All in the Family: Couple Shares Rare Promotion

