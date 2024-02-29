All in the Family: Couple Shares Rare Promotion

QUANTICO, Va. — In a ceremony today at The Basic School aboard Camp Barrett, the Marine Corps welcomed an uncommon celebration in the dual promotion of both Brig. Gen. David Everly and Col. NaTasha Everly. The pair are a dual-active military couple who join a small, intimate number of families who devote their professions and family to service.



NaTasha Everly, a Department of State fellow, was promoted to the rank of colonel by Brig. Gen. Ahmed Williamson, director of operations for U.S. Cyber Command, before her husband, David Everly, director of Manpower Plans and Policy, was promoted to the rank of brigadier general by Lt. Gen. James Glynn, deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs.



In the brief moments proceeding Brig. Gen. Everly’s promotion, the couple shared a photo as colonels. Laughter filled the room at the sight of two Marines who, according to 2022 demographic data, are included in the 3.6 percent of the total Marine Corps population who are in dual-military marriages. They are among 1.2 percent of the Marine Corps who are in a dual-military marriage with children.



“Service equals sacrifice, but specifically it means we're committed to being role models to our children,” NaTasha Everly said, prior to the ceremony. “[A dual-military marriage] is a journey that can be navigated together. Never think a specific job is more important than keeping your family together. ‘Bloom where you are planted’ may seem like a cliché, but it has worked for our family.”



With a combined total of more than 50 years of service and 14 years of marriage, the Everlys thanked the family, friends, and mentors who helped make their shared success possible—many of whom supported their four children.



“Our pledge to you all—what we can ensure you’ll get from us—is prayer, the best we have, an open door, an open ear, and every single opportunity to change somebody’s life in a positive manner,” David Everly said. “You’ll continue to have a family that loves you and that loves being Marines.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 03.01.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 19:33 Story ID: 465160 Location: QUANTICO, VA, US Hometown: FAYETTEVILLE, NC, US Hometown: INGLEWOOD, CA, US Web Views: 44 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, All in the Family: Couple Shares Rare Promotion, by MAJ Danielle Phillips, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.