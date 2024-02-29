U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. David R. Everly, director of Manpower of Plans and Policy, Manpower and Reserve Affairs is promoted to the rank of brigadier general during a ceremony in Quantico, VA, March 1, 2024. Marine generals must be nominated by the president of the United States and confirmed for duty by the Senate prior to promotion. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Anthony Ramsey)
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 19:49
|Photo ID:
|8265724
|VIRIN:
|240301-M-BP018-1315
|Resolution:
|3840x5760
|Size:
|4.83 MB
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VA, US
|Hometown:
|INGLEWOOD, CA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, All In the Family: couple shares rare promotion [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Anthony Ramsey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
All in the Family: Couple Shares Rare Promotion
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT