Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, the senior enlisted advisor for III Armored Corps, hands out challenge coins to all the participants of the calf scramble during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 28, 2024, at NRG Center, Houston, Texas. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hosted its Armed Forces Appreciation Day and welcomed all service members, veterans, and their families to attend the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 19:07 Photo ID: 8265705 VIRIN: 240228-A-FL291-3052 Resolution: 7001x5464 Size: 13.47 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.