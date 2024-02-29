The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day

Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, the senior enlisted advisor for III Armored Corps, hands out challenge coins to all the participants of the calf scramble during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 28, 2024, at NRG Center, Houston, Texas. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hosted its Armed Forces Appreciation Day and welcomed all service members, veterans, and their families to attend the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)
