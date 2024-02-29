The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 36th Engineer Brigade take a photo inside of NRG Center during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 28, 2024, Houston, Texas. Soldiers that attended had the opportunity to enjoy food, games, and live music at NRG Park. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)

Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024