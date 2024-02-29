The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day

Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, the senior enlisted advisor for III Armored Corps, gives a thumbs up as he mounts his horse for the grand entrance during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 28, 2024, at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas. The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo hosted its Armed Forces Appreciation Day and welcomed all service members, veterans, and their families to attend the event. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)

