Sgt. Claire E. Hopaluck, the executive assistant for Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, senior enlisted advisor for III Armored Corps, takes a photo with rodeo royalty from across the United States, Feb. 28, 2024, at NRG Park, Houston, Texas. Armed Forces Appreciation Day honors the brave men and women for their service in the U.S. military. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8265675
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-FL291-8859
|Resolution:
|7261x4843
|Size:
|20.79 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT