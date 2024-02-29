Sgt. Claire E. Hopaluck, the executive assistant for Command Sgt. Maj. John McDwyer, senior enlisted advisor for III Armored Corps, takes a photo with rodeo royalty from across the United States, Feb. 28, 2024, at NRG Park, Houston, Texas. Armed Forces Appreciation Day honors the brave men and women for their service in the U.S. military. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 19:07 Photo ID: 8265675 VIRIN: 240228-A-FL291-8859 Resolution: 7261x4843 Size: 20.79 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.