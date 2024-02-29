U.S. Army Maj. Jackeline “Jacki” Velazquez and her husband Edwin Velazquez, pose for a photo at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 28, 2024, at NRG Park, Houston, Texas. Over 4,000 service members and veterans were in attendance for Armed Service Appreciation Day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.28.2024 Date Posted: 03.01.2024 19:07 Photo ID: 8265700 VIRIN: 240228-A-FL291-6651 Resolution: 8132x5424 Size: 19.06 MB Location: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.