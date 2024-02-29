Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day [Image 5 of 6]

    The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.28.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla 

    III Armored Corps

    U.S. Army Maj. Jackeline “Jacki” Velazquez and her husband Edwin Velazquez, pose for a photo at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 28, 2024, at NRG Park, Houston, Texas. Over 4,000 service members and veterans were in attendance for Armed Service Appreciation Day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

