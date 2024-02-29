U.S. Army Maj. Jackeline “Jacki” Velazquez and her husband Edwin Velazquez, pose for a photo at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Feb. 28, 2024, at NRG Park, Houston, Texas. Over 4,000 service members and veterans were in attendance for Armed Service Appreciation Day. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jose Escamilla/III Armored Corps)
|Date Taken:
|02.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|03.01.2024 19:07
|Photo ID:
|8265700
|VIRIN:
|240228-A-FL291-6651
|Resolution:
|8132x5424
|Size:
|19.06 MB
|Location:
|HOUSTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Armed Forces Appreciation Day [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Jose Escamilla, identified by DVIDS
