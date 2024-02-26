Osan celebrates new chapel during grand opening

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, and Senior Airman Aaron Plumley, 51st Fighter Wing religious affairs airman, cut a cake during the Osan Air Base Chapel Grand Opening Ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. Service members celebrated the opening of the new chapel as well as the 75th birthday of the Air Force Chaplain Corps. The new chapel commits to maintaining its service to Airmen for the next 50 years, demonstrating an investment in Osan today for the Airmen of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

