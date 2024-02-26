Osan celebrates new chapel during grand opening

U.S. Air Force Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, gives remarks during the Osan Air Base Chapel Grand Opening Ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. The previous chapel was built in 1973 and served about 7,000 members per month. The new complex provides a 300-person worship center for multi-faith religious services, a reception hall, classrooms and administrative spaces at the installation. The new chapel commits to maintaining its service to Airmen for the next 50 years, demonstrating an investment in Osan today for the Airmen of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

