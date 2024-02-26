Osan celebrates new chapel during grand opening

U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, cuts the ribbon with Col. William McKibban, 51st Fighter Wing commander, during the Osan Air Base Chapel Grand Opening Ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. With the growing number of families and joint units on Osan AB, the new chapel was built to adequately support the growing population.The new chapel commits to maintaining its service to Airmen for the next 50 years, demonstrating an investment in Osan today for the Airmen of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

