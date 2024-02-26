Osan celebrates new chapel during grand opening

Service members listen to a speech during the Osan Air Base Chapel Grand Opening Ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. The project was programmed 24 years ago and funded three years ago for $15 million, with the assistance from the ROK. The new chapel commits to maintaining its service to Airmen for the next 50 years, demonstrating an investment in Osan today for the Airmen of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

