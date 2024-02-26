Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Osan celebrates new chapel during grand opening [Image 5 of 7]

    Osan celebrates new chapel during grand opening

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    02.29.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo  

    51st Fighter Wing

    Service members listen to a speech during the Osan Air Base Chapel Grand Opening Ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. The project was programmed 24 years ago and funded three years ago for $15 million, with the assistance from the ROK. The new chapel commits to maintaining its service to Airmen for the next 50 years, demonstrating an investment in Osan today for the Airmen of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

