Osan celebrates new chapel during grand opening

The Osan Air Base Chapel officially opened during their grand opening ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. The new chapel commits to maintaining its service to Airmen for the next 50 years, demonstrating an investment in Osan today for the Airmen of tomorrow. Throughout its history, the Air Force Chaplain Corps has remained a steadfast source of spiritual guidance and support for Air Force personnel, embodying values of service, compassion, and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

