The Osan Air Base Chapel officially opened during their grand opening ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. The new chapel commits to maintaining its service to Airmen for the next 50 years, demonstrating an investment in Osan today for the Airmen of tomorrow. Throughout its history, the Air Force Chaplain Corps has remained a steadfast source of spiritual guidance and support for Air Force personnel, embodying values of service, compassion, and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)
|Date Taken:
|02.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.29.2024 23:44
|Photo ID:
|8263433
|VIRIN:
|240229-F-CN389-1055
|Resolution:
|5506x3663
|Size:
|10.22 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan celebrates new chapel during grand opening [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Osan celebrates new chapel during grand opening
