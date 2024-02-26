U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Randall Kitchens, Department of the Air Force chief of chaplains, gives a speech during the Osan Air Base Chapel Grand Opening Ceremony at Osan AB, Republic of Korea, Feb. 29, 2024. Over 100 personnel have been involved in programming, planning, designing, citing, negotiating and executing the construction of the new chapel. The new facility commits to maintaining its service to Airmen for the next 50 years, demonstrating an investment in Osan today for the Airmen of tomorrow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kaitlin Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.29.2024 Date Posted: 02.29.2024 23:44 Photo ID: 8263431 VIRIN: 240229-F-CN389-1206 Resolution: 4691x3121 Size: 7.56 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan celebrates new chapel during grand opening [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.