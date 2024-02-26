USS Robert Smalls departs Yokosuka

240227-N-DM318-1050 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (FEB. 27, 2024) Seaman Jalen Phillips (left), from Duncan, Oklahoma, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jake Woods (right), from Phoenix, Arizona, remove the chock and chain from an MH-60 R Seahawk assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) in Sagami Wan, Feb. 27, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

