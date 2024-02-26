240227-N-DM318-1053 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (FEB. 27, 2024) An MH-60 R Seahawk assigned to the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 lifts off from aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) following a personnel transfer in Sagami Wan, Feb. 27, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 21:03 Photo ID: 8261051 VIRIN: 240227-N-DM318-1053 Resolution: 3526x2519 Size: 825.42 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Robert Smalls departs Yokosuka [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.