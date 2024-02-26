Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Robert Smalls departs Yokosuka [Image 6 of 15]

    USS Robert Smalls departs Yokosuka

    JAPAN

    02.26.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240226-N-DM318-1024 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (FEB. 26, 2024) Ensign Johnathon Cleek, from Nashville, Tennessee, points at the bridge display system aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during sea-and-anchor operations in Sagami Wan, Feb. 26, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Date Taken: 02.26.2024
    Date Posted: 02.28.2024 21:03
    Photo ID: 8260948
    VIRIN: 240226-N-DM318-1024
    Resolution: 5367x3834
    Size: 756.65 KB
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 1
    US Navy
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 70
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

