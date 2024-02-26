USS Robert Smalls departs Yokosuka

240226-N-DM318-1037 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (FEB. 26, 2024) Sailors test the anchor aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) during sea-and-anchor operations in Sagami Wan, Feb. 26, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)
