240227-N-DM318-1030 SAGAMI WAN, JAPAN (FEB. 27, 2024) Sailors conduct a foreign object debris inspection on the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) prior to flight quarters with an MH-60 R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 in Sagami Wan, Feb. 27, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2024 Date Posted: 02.28.2024 21:03 Photo ID: 8261027 VIRIN: 240227-N-DM318-1030 Resolution: 4436x3169 Size: 879.14 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Robert Smalls departs Yokosuka [Image 15 of 15], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.