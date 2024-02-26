21st and 50th Security Forces Augmentee Training

Unit trainers from the 21st and 50th Security Forces Squadron conduct Red Man training with an Armament Systems & Procedures baton, as well as training on how to handcuff and search a suspect on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. Members of the first-term Enlisted Course on Peterson and Schriever SFB were trained to assist Security Forces in case of a heightened security level. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

