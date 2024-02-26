21st and 50th Security Forces Augmentee Training

A Security Forces augmentee participates in Red Man training with an Armament Systems & Procedures baton on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. Once the members completed the training, they were incorporated into a Security Forces unit for 30 days, to assist with installation entry control and other duties needed for the security of the base. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

