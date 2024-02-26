21st and 50th Security Forces Augmentee Training

A Security Forces augmentee participates in Red Man training with an Armament Systems & Procedures baton on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. This was part of an initiative where all first-term Airmen to Peterson will be trained in Security Forces techniques, unless they are pulled by their commander or senior enlisted leader for manning or training purposes. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

