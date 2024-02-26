21st and 50th Security Forces Augmentee Training

A Security Forces augmentee participates in Red Man training with an Armament Systems & Procedures baton on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. The trainers rushed the augmentees and treated them in an aggressive manner to teach the augmentees how to handle a potentially violent confrontation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

