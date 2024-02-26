A Security Forces augmentee participates in Red Man training with an Armament Systems & Procedures baton on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. The trainers rushed the augmentees and treated them in an aggressive manner to teach the augmentees how to handle a potentially violent confrontation. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 12:41
|Photo ID:
|8258010
|VIRIN:
|240213-X-JC347-1010
|Resolution:
|4024x4024
|Size:
|1.83 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st and 50th Security Forces Augmentee Training [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT