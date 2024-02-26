Unit trainers from the 21st and 50th Security Forces Squadron conduct Red Man training with an Armament Systems & Procedures baton, as well as training on how to handcuff and search a suspect on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. Members of the first-term Enlisted Course on Peterson and Schriever SFB were trained to assist Security Forces in case of a heightened security level. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2024 12:41
|Photo ID:
|8258015
|VIRIN:
|240213-X-JC347-1016
|Resolution:
|4024x4024
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 21st and 50th Security Forces Augmentee Training [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT