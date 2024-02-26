Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    21st and 50th Security Forces Augmentee Training [Image 8 of 15]

    21st and 50th Security Forces Augmentee Training

    COLORADO SPRINGS, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2024

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd 

    Space Base Delta 1

    A Security Forces augmentee participates in Red Man training with an Armament Systems & Procedures baton on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. The goal of this training was to teach the trainees how to professionally handle someone charging at them in an aggressive manner. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

    Date Taken: 02.13.2024
    Date Posted: 02.27.2024 12:41
    Photo ID: 8258011
    VIRIN: 240213-X-JC347-1012
    Resolution: 3673x3673
    Size: 1.74 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, US
    This work, 21st and 50th Security Forces Augmentee Training [Image 15 of 15], by A1C Justin Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Handcuff
    Baton training
    Security Forces training
    Virtual simulator training
    Red Man training
    Car Search training

