21st and 50th Security Forces Augmentee Training

A Security Forces augmentee participates in Red Man training with an Armament Systems & Procedures baton on Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 13, 2024. The goal of this training was to teach the trainees how to professionally handle someone charging at them in an aggressive manner. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Justin Todd)

