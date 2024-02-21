349th MDS dental team hosts community seminar during LAMAT24

U.S. Air Force reservist Maj. Puneet Pande, dentist from the 349th Medical Squadron, hosts a seminar during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission in Suriname, Feb. 24, 2024. LAMAT stands as a symbol of partnership through medical readiness, offering real-world benefits to achieve positive outcomes through collaboration with partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

