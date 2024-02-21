Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    349th MDS dental team hosts community seminar during LAMAT24

    PARAMARIBO, SURINAME

    02.24.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern) Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force reservist Lt. Col. Eirleen Hyun, dentist from the 349th Medical Squadron, hosts a seminar during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission in Suriname, Feb. 24, 2024. Engagements like LAMAT bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

    This work, 349th MDS dental team hosts community seminar during LAMAT24 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical Assistance
    SOUTHCOM
    Partnership
    Readiness
    Suriname
    LAMAT24

