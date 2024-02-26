349th MDS dental team hosts community seminar during LAMAT24

Reservists from the 349th Medical Squadron speak to a dentist from the local community during a seminar for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission in Suriname, Feb. 24, 2024. Forty-two U.S. Air Force active duty and reserve Airmen traveled to Suriname in support of this year’s LAMAT mission, serving in health engagements, exchanging best practices and developing stronger relationships with host nation partners in medicine. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

