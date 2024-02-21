349th MDS dental team hosts community seminar during LAMAT24

A local community member attends a dental seminar during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission in Suriname, Feb. 24, 2024. LAMAT honors U.S. Southern Command’s promise to be a valued partner in the region by increasing collaboration and building partner nation capacity to quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)
