349th MDS dental team hosts community seminar during LAMAT24

U.S. Air Force reservist Tech. Sgt. Bronson Coles, dental technician from the 349th Medical Squadron, hugs a seminar attendee during the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission in Suriname, Feb. 24, 2024. Engagements like LAMAT bring U.S. and partner nation medical professionals together to collaborate and hone skills through mutual training and education in support of improving care for patients. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

