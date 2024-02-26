U.S. Air Force reservist Lt. Col. Eirleen Hyun, dentist from the 349th Medical Squadron, speaks to a dentist from the local community during a seminar for the Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance mission in Suriname, Feb. 24, 2024. LAMAT is representative of the United States’ commitment to its partners through medical assistance and mutual exchange of knowledge. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Rachel Maxwell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2024 Date Posted: 02.27.2024 08:17 Photo ID: 8257470 VIRIN: 240224-F-AN818-1159 Resolution: 8491x5661 Size: 21.8 MB Location: PARAMARIBO, SR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 349th MDS dental team hosts community seminar during LAMAT24 [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt Rachel Maxwell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.