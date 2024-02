U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Plosch, Band of the Pacific commander and conductor, engages with the audience while directing the Japan-U.S. Joint Music Concert at Foster Hall in Akishima, Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 10, 2024. The annual concert illustrates long lasting friendship between Yokota Air Base and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2024 Date Posted: 02.26.2024 20:53 Photo ID: 8256696 VIRIN: 240210-F-ID959-1851 Resolution: 4963x3302 Size: 8.49 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.