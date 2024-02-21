Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert [Image 2 of 16]

    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the Band of the Pacific perform on stage during the Japan-U.S. Joint Music Concert at Foster Hall in Akishima, Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 10, 2024. The annual Japan-U.S. Joint Concert acts as an avenue in strengthening the partnerships and alliances between Yokota Air Base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 20:53
    Photo ID: 8256683
    VIRIN: 240210-F-ID959-1200
    Resolution: 4870x3896
    Size: 6.76 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert
    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Friendship
    Concert
    Band of the Pacific
    PACAF Band
    Joint Concert
    Akishima

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT