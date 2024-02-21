Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert [Image 13 of 16]

    U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    02.10.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A student from Akishima City Haijima Jr. High School Wind Ensemble performs on stage during the Japan-U.S. Joint Music Concert at Foster Hall in Akishima, Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 10, 2024. The annual Japan-U.S. Joint Concert acts as an avenue in strengthening the partnerships and alliances between Yokota Air Base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 02.10.2024
    Date Posted: 02.26.2024 20:53
    Photo ID: 8256695
    VIRIN: 240210-F-ID959-1833
    Resolution: 5380x3843
    Size: 9.55 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Friendship
    Concert
    Band of the Pacific
    PACAF Band
    Joint Concert
    Akishima

