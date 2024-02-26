A student from Akishima City Zuiun Jr. High School Wind Ensemble performs on stage during the Japan-U.S. Joint Music Concert at Foster Hall in Akishima, Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 10, 2024. The annual concert illustrates the long lasting friendship between Yokota Air Base and the surrounding community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2024
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2024 20:53
|Photo ID:
|8256693
|VIRIN:
|240210-F-ID959-1754
|Resolution:
|4057x2898
|Size:
|6.29 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert [Image 16 of 16], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
