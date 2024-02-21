U.S.-Japan create friendship’s symphony during joint concert

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jason Plosch, Band of the Pacific commander and conductor, directs the Japan-U.S. Joint Music Concert at Foster Hall in Akishima, Tokyo, Japan, Feb. 10, 2024. The annual Japan-U.S. Joint Concert acts as an avenue in strengthening the partnerships and alliances between Yokota Air Base and the local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|02.10.2024
|02.26.2024 20:53
|8256689
|240210-F-ID959-1608
|5860x3899
|14.52 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|2
|0
